John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt declined 28.13% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 169.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 157.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.169.06157.7154.7060.6736.7550.4735.7149.5226.5436.93