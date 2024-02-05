Sensex (    %)
                        
John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 169.06 crore
Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt declined 28.13% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 169.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 157.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales169.06157.71 7 OPM %54.7060.67 -PBDT36.7550.47 -27 PBT35.7149.52 -28 NP26.5436.93 -28
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

