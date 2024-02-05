Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 95.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 26.24 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries declined 95.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.26.2450.92-0.38-0.840.193.170.093.110.092.19