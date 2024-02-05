Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 95.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 26.24 croreNet profit of Tai Industries declined 95.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 26.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.2450.92 -48 OPM %-0.38-0.84 -PBDT0.193.17 -94 PBT0.093.11 -97 NP0.092.19 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content