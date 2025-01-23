Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 31.35% in the December 2024 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 31.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 181.46 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 31.35% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 181.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 169.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales181.46169.06 7 OPM %59.5154.70 -PBDT48.5036.75 32 PBT46.8635.71 31 NP34.8626.54 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 91.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 91.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Brigade Properties Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Brigade Properties Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 707.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 707.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon