Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 103.01 crore

Net profit of Indosolar reported to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales103.010 0 OPM %22.780 -PBDT19.58-3.85 LP PBT10.24-5.03 LP NP10.24-5.03 LP

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

