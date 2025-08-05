JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 12.19 croreNet profit of JSL Industries declined 90.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.1913.88 -12 OPM %3.943.75 -PBDT0.764.89 -84 PBT0.444.58 -90 NP0.404.05 -90
