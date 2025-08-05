Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shyam Metalics' stainless steel production climbs 42% YoY in July'25

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Shyam Metalics & Energy announced that its stainless steel production jumped 42.16% to 8,102 MT in July 2025 as compared with 5,699 MT produced in July 2024.

The average realisation of stainless steel declined 4.58% YoY to Rs 131,539 per MT in July FY26.

The production of aluminium foil jumped 9.13% YoY to 1,714 MT with the average realisations increased by 9.51% YoY to Rs 3,71,959 /MT in July 2025.

Speciality alloys production stood at 21,832 MT in July 2025, marking a 13.12% (YoY) increase. However, the average realisation fell 7.64% YoY to Rs 93,532 /MT.

Carbon Steel production rose 5.69% YoY to 1,38,628 MT while average realisation fell 5.71% to Rs 41,797 /MT in July 2025.

 

The sponge iron production declined 19.66% to 68,645 MT in July 2025 from 85,447 MT in July 2024 and average realisation shed 6.81% YoY to Rs 22,957 /MT in July 2025.

Pellet production tumbled by 15.10% (YoY) to 88,070 MT in July 2025, while the average realization rose 1.58% YoY to Rs 8,592 per MT.

CR Coil/CR Sheets production jumped by 10.15% (MoM) basis to 13,130 MT in July 2025 in terms of sales volume. Additionally, the average realisation shed 0.07% (MoM) basis to Rs 73,933 /MT in July 2025.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is among the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity, and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.8% YoY to Rs 292.15 core on 22.4% jump in net sales to Rs 4,418.84 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.47% to Rs 982.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

