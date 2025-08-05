Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 176.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 176.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Sales rise 22.95% to Rs 21.27 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 176.27% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.2717.30 23 OPM %11.9912.02 -PBDT2.702.23 21 PBT2.371.75 35 NP1.630.59 176

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

