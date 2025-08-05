Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 176.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.95% to Rs 21.27 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities rose 176.27% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.2717.30 23 OPM %11.9912.02 -PBDT2.702.23 21 PBT2.371.75 35 NP1.630.59 176
