Jocil standalone net profit rises 8.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.56% to Rs 269.94 croreNet profit of Jocil rose 8.29% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.56% to Rs 269.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 237.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales269.94237.70 14 OPM %1.391.41 -PBDT4.194.13 1 PBT2.972.74 8 NP2.222.05 8
