Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' consolidated net profit jumped 14.18% to Rs 156.63 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 134.54 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations grew 9.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,710.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 190.10 crore in Q1 FY26, up 21.05% from Rs 157.03 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
EBIDTA grew 20% YoY to Rs 288 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 17% during the period under review.
The India Branded Business recorded a 5% year-on-year growth, generating ₹599 crore in revenue during the quarter. Specialty Therapies, including Gynaecology, Cardiology, Anti-Diabetic, Ophthalmology, and Animal Healthcare segments, demonstrated strong momentum. Additionally, the Anti-infective and Cough & Cold segments matched market performance, supported by robust operational execution. The company also introduced three new products in this period.
In the International Business segment, US Generics revenue grew 13% to Rs 523 crore, backed by four product launches. Ex-US International Generics reported a 21% increase, reaching Rs 328 crore. The company secured six ANDA approvals this quarter, bringing the cumulative total to 223.
The API business experienced modest growth of 1%, with revenues at Rs 261 crore for the quarter.
Pranav Amin MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, we began FY26 on a strong note, delivering revenue growth across all businesses. The growth was driven by a 21% increase in RoW markets, reflecting our strategic expansion and disciplined execution across geographies. Despite ongoing pricing pressure, our US business grew by 13%, supported by volume gains. As we ramp up utilization of our new manufacturing facilities and continue to drive cost optimization initiatives, we expect to benefit from improved operating leverage.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 1.57% to Rs 952.10 on the BSE.
