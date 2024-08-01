Business Standard
JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 13.88 crore
Net profit of JSL Industries rose 107.69% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.8812.50 11 OPM %3.754.64 -PBDT4.893.07 59 PBT4.582.81 63 NP4.051.95 108
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

