JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 13.88 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 107.69% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.8812.503.754.644.893.074.582.814.051.95