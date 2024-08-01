Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 45.66 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 19.47% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.6638.9731.3430.9714.0811.706.104.464.543.80