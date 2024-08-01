Hikal consolidated net profit declines 26.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 403.80 croreNet profit of Hikal declined 26.09% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 403.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales403.80386.10 5 OPM %14.3613.03 -PBDT38.7037.40 3 PBT6.909.70 -29 NP5.106.90 -26
