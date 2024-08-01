Hikal consolidated net profit declines 26.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 403.80 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 26.09% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 403.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 386.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.403.80386.1014.3613.0338.7037.406.909.705.106.90