K C P consolidated net profit rises 6.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 691.03 croreNet profit of K C P rose 6.04% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 691.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 744.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales691.03744.14 -7 OPM %9.669.06 -PBDT69.6867.77 3 PBT49.4245.58 8 NP32.1430.31 6
