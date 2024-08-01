K C P consolidated net profit rises 6.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 691.03 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 6.04% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 691.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 744.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.691.03744.149.669.0669.6867.7749.4245.5832.1430.31