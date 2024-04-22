Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Energy arm bags 700-MW project from NTPC

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy received letter of award (LoA) for setting up of 700 MW ISTS connected solar power project from NTPC.
The project is received from NTPC against tariff based competitive bid for setting 1,500 MW ISTS-connected Solar Power Projects (NTPC-ISTS-II).
Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in generation capacity increases to 13.3 GW of which 3.1 GW comprises of solar power.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The companys current installed generation capacity is 7.2 GW and expects to have 9.8 GW of installed capacity by CY24.
The power generation company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).
The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 28.79% to Rs 231.33 crore on 13.10% rise in net sales to Rs 2542.77 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip fell 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 628.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon