JSW Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.65, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.36% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 7.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.65, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.JSW Energy Ltd has added around 6.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38949.3, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 553.15, down 1.72% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd jumped 6.36% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 7.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 117.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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