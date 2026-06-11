Hiliks Technologies receives sub-contract order worth Rs 37.75 cr

Hiliks Technologies has received a sub-contract order from Railone Projects dated 10 June 2026 towards Signaling and Telecommunication works in connection with Motumari-Vishnupuram Doubling Project in the States of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

The value of the said subcontract order is Rs. 37,75,52,866/- and the cumulative value of pending orders received stands at Rs. 70 crores.