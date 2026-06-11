Hiliks Technologies receives sub-contract order worth Rs 37.75 cr
Hiliks Technologies has received a sub-contract order from Railone Projects dated 10 June 2026 towards Signaling and Telecommunication works in connection with Motumari-Vishnupuram Doubling Project in the States of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.
The value of the said subcontract order is Rs. 37,75,52,866/- and the cumulative value of pending orders received stands at Rs. 70 crores.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST