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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 10139, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 10.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10139, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25833.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89993 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.63 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10112, down 0.19% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 18.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 10.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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