JSW Infrastructure receives upgrade in credit ratings from Fitch

JSW Infrastructure announce that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', marking a significant milestone as JSWIL enters the investment grade category. The outlook assigned by Fitch is Stable.
This follows the recent announcement by S&P Global Ratings, which also assigned JSW Infrastructure an investment grade rating of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, further affirming the company's solid financial standing and resilient business fundamentals.
Separately, Moody's Ratings has affirmed JSW Infrastructure's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Senior Secured Bond Rating at 'Ba1', while upgrading the outlook to Positive from Stable, reflecting growing confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational resilience.
Lalit Singhvi, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of JSW Infrastructure, added: The investment grade ratings from Fitch and S&P, along with Moody's upgrade of our outlook to Positive, are strong validations of JSW Infrastructure's financial strength, strategic focus, and long-term vision. It empowers us to pursue our ambitious growth agenda with confidence, leveraging global capital efficiently while maintaining a strong balance sheet. It also reinforces investor confidence in JSW Infrastructure's resilience and long-term vision, enabling us to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.
