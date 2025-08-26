Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories. The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025 was issued on 27 May 2025 and was applicable for all States and Union Territories. As part of continuous efforts to moderate prices of wheat before the upcoming festive season, Central Government has decided to revise the Wheat Stock limit applicable until 31st March 2026. For Trader/ Wholesaler, existing limit is 3000 MT and revised limit is 2000 MT. For Retailers, it has been revised from 10 MT for each Retail outlet to 8 MT for each Retail outlet. For Big Chain Retailer, the limit is revised from upto 10 MT for each retail outlet subject to a particular maximum quantity to upto 8 MT for each retail outlet subject to a particular maximum quantity. For Processors, the limit has been revised from 70% of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2025-26 to 60% of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2025-26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

