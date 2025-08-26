Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

INR slides to three-week low against US dollar, bond yields rise

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw sustained losses to test around three-week low of 87.80 per US dollar today. INR lost 13 paise on the day to to 87.69 per US dollar amid weakness in local equities. The US dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.16, up marginally on the day after a sharp rebound in last session. Domestic equity indices ended with sharp losses today, weighed down by concerns over potential U.S. trade actions. Meanwhile, Indian government bond yields surged today, hitting around six-month high and adding to recent gains.Yield on 6.33 GS 2035 bond broke above 6.60% mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Government revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 2.38 times

Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Zydus Lifesciences receives CRISIL ESG score of 61

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today US F1 VisaGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon