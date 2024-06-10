Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 119.27 points or 1.97% at 6172.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 10.82%), EMS Ltd (up 5.22%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.68%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.93%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.31%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.85%), Nava Ltd (up 2.79%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.59%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.16%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 4.32%), and PTC India Ltd (down 2.31%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 412.22 or 0.85% at 49143.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.15 points or 0.49% at 15074.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.15% at 23324.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1.7 points or 0% at 76691.66.

On BSE,2412 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

