Power shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 96.69 points or 1.26% at 7761.77 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.67%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.59%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.16%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.86%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.54%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.15%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.87%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.76%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.46%).
On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.19%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.38%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 412.22 or 0.85% at 49143.77.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.15 points or 0.49% at 15074.11.
The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.15% at 23324.75.
The BSE Sensex index was down 1.7 points or 0% at 76691.66.
On BSE,2412 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

