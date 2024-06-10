Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 35.51 points or 1.24% at 2899.93 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 7.06%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 5.2%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.63%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.68%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.03%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.82%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.36%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.27%), and Avantel Ltd (up 1.18%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.76%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.62%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 412.22 or 0.85% at 49143.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.15 points or 0.49% at 15074.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.15% at 23324.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1.7 points or 0% at 76691.66.

On BSE,2412 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News