Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel announces restructuring of subsidiaries operating in USA

JSW Steel announces restructuring of subsidiaries operating in USA

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
JSW Steel announced that the Company owned and operated coal mine in the State of West Virginia, USA, through its wholly owned step-down subsidiaries. During the previous year, the mines and preparation plant were sold due to non-viability of operations. Consequently, following step-down subsidiary companies of the Company, at West Virginia, USA, were no longer required and have been merged with their respective holding Companies effective December 18, 2024 (US time) as below:

1) Purest Energy, LLC with its Holding Company Periama Holdings LLC

2) Caretta Minerals, LLC with its Holding Company Planck Holdings, LLC

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BJP MP Sarangi

Parliament LIVE: BJP to file case against Rahul Gandhi after MPs Sarangi and Rajput allege injury

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC raps Punjab govt for not conducting medical tests of farmer leader Dallewal

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro review: Tops premium segment with stellar camera performance

China Flag, China

How is China achieving record harvests despite reducing fertiliser use?

US dollar

Dollar slips as Fed signals slower pace of rate cuts, yen slides on BOJ

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon