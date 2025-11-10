Monday, November 10, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains the in morning trade as investors grew optimistic about a potential resolution to the U.S. government shutdown, while also anticipating a robust corporate earnings season. The uptick followed a week of losses, driven by global volatility, which weighed on market sentiment.

The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. IT shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 425.30 points or 0.51% to 83,641.58. The Nifty 50 index added 122.65 points or 0.48% to 25,612.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.22%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,007 shares rose and 1,871 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Also Read

Existing satellite features on iPhones

Apple may soon let iPhone users share photos, navigate, more via satellite

Lenskart IPO Listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade in green on BSE, NSE; should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS lift Sensex 400 pts; Lenskart off day's low

Nykaa shares in focus after Q2

Nykaa shares gain 5% as Q2 profit jumps multifold despite missing estimates

boat capsized, boat

Nine missing after Chinese fishing boat capsizes off South Korea coast

Shares of Lenskart Solutions were currently trading at Rs 573.65 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 402.

The stock was listed at Rs 390, reflecting a discount of 2.99% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 400.90 and a low of 355.70. On the BSE, over 32.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Result Today:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.17%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.29%), Vodafone Idea (0.42%), Ather Energy (down 5.38%), Bajaj Consumer Care (0.39%), WeWork India Management (down 0.50%), Emami (0.85%),Balaji Amines (down 1.71%), DOMS Industries (0.35%), Exicom Tele-Systems (up 0.55%), Gujarat Gas (down 0.20%), HUDCO (up 1.17%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.32%), Kalpataru (down 0.47%), KPIT Technologies (up 1.10%), CE Info Systems (down 1.08%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (down 0.53%), Spencers Retail (0.70%), Baazar Style Retail (1.54%), Sula Vineyards (0.68%), Suraksha Diagnostic (0.34%), Syrma SGS Technology (up 0.03%), Triveni Turbine (0.55%), and V-Mart Retail (down 2.75%) will release their quarterly numbers today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 1.57% to 35,688.30. The index shed 0.69% in past trading session.

Infosys (up 1.65%), HCL Technologies (up 1.27%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.83%), Wipro (up 0.62%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.6%), Mphasis (up 0.31%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.21%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.18%) added.

On the other hand, Coforge (down 0.52%), Persistent Systems (down 0.15%), declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rallied 4.36% after the company reported a 242.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.43 crore on 25.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Ram Ratna Wires surged 5.24% after the company announced that its Bhiwadi plant has received approval under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024).

Shipping Corporation of India tanked 8.24% after it has reported 35.09% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 291.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 7.71% year on year to Rs 1,338.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

HPL Electric surges after signing settlement agreement with Havells

HPL Electric surges after signing settlement agreement with Havells

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

INR stays range bound in opening trades

INR stays range bound in opening trades

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesLenskart Listing LIVEStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart Share PriceQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon