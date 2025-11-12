Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 134.02 croreNet profit of Signpost India declined 1.63% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 134.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.02129.70 3 OPM %25.7026.31 -PBDT32.4332.26 1 PBT22.5823.81 -5 NP15.6615.92 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content