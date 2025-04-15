Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 825.19 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 38.31% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 825.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 888.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.81% to Rs 91.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 2708.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3185.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales825.19888.03 -7 2708.833185.09 -15 OPM %12.4916.68 -11.1214.10 - PBDT105.03147.65 -29 298.50430.59 -31 PBT67.87110.01 -38 145.49281.43 -48 NP42.0768.20 -38 91.25174.85 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Viji Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Revolt Motors launches its first dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal

Revolt Motors launches its first dealership in Kathmandu, Nepal

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

Premier Energies gains after partnering with RENA Technologies for futhering solar cell innovation

Premier Energies gains after partnering with RENA Technologies for futhering solar cell innovation

IRCON International spurts on securing order worth Rs 127.80 crore

IRCON International spurts on securing order worth Rs 127.80 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon