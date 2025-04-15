Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 825.19 croreNet profit of Orient Cement declined 38.31% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 825.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 888.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.81% to Rs 91.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 2708.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3185.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales825.19888.03 -7 2708.833185.09 -15 OPM %12.4916.68 -11.1214.10 - PBDT105.03147.65 -29 298.50430.59 -31 PBT67.87110.01 -38 145.49281.43 -48 NP42.0768.20 -38 91.25174.85 -48
