Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 627.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.86% to Rs 1572.80 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 627.12% to Rs 207.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 1572.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 399.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 5654.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
