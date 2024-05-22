Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit rises 627.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.86% to Rs 1572.80 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 399.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 5654.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks rose 627.12% to Rs 207.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.86% to Rs 1572.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1269.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1572.801269.855654.095158.2519.7317.1720.2221.82223.71184.95913.50974.6254.8653.40315.55488.73207.5228.54399.34353.20