Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 384.88 croreNet profit of Indigo Paints rose 10.27% to Rs 53.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 384.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.66% to Rs 147.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 1306.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1073.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
