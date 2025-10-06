Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks said that the company's consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,340.4 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump.
The companys standalone revenue from operations advanced 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,698.69 crore in Q2 FY26.
The firm added that Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 9.1%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (post-IAS-29) was positive 5.6%.
As of the quarters end, the JFL Group network reached 3,480 stores, with a net addition of 93 stores during the quarter.
Dominos India opened 81 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,321 stores, while Dominos Turkey opened 1 new stores and closed 1 store, ending the quarter with 751 stores.
Jubilant FoodWorks is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group and is among Indias leading food service companies. The company holds the master franchise exclusive rights for international brands such as Dominos, Dunkin' and Popeyes to develop and operate restaurants.
The company reported 59.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,260.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Q1 FY25.
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rose 0.21% to Rs 629.75 on the BSE.
