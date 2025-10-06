Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY25; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Bandhan Bank clocks loan growth of 7.2% in Q2 FY25; total deposits rise to Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Bandhan Bank has reported 7.2% rise in loans & advances to Rs 140,062 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 130,649 crore as on 30 September 2024.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances are higher by 4.8% as compared with Rs 133,625 crore as on 30 June 2025.

Total deposits of the bank added up to Rs 157,975 crore as on 30 September 2025, up 10.9% YoY and up 2.1% QoQ.

As on 30 September 2025, CASA aggregated to Rs 44,214 crore (down 6.5% YoY) and retail term deposits amounted to Rs 68,539 crore (up 39% YoY).

Bulk to total term deposits ratio was at 39.8% as on 30 September 2025 as against 48.2% as on 30 September 2024.

 

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), as on 30 September 2025, stood at approximately 152.68%.

Also Read

Services PMI

India's services PMI eased to 60.9 in September from 62.9 in August

Stock Market LIVE today, October 6, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex picks pace, rises 250 pts; Nifty tests 24,950; IT, banking shares lead

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank shares remain volatile as Q2 advances, deposits slip

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Got higher PF deductions? You may now claim a bigger pension: HC ruling

Pan-bank collection efficiency (excluding NPA) was at 98.0% as on 30 September 2025 as against 97.9% as on 30 September 2024.

Bandhan Bank is headquartered in Kolkata and offers group-based individual lending services in the microfinance segment. It operates through a network of 4594 branches, business units, and GRUH centres, spread across 35 states and union territories.

The bank reported 65.02% de-growth in standalone net profit to Rs 371.96 crore on a 1.97% rise in total income to Rs 6,201.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.51% to currently trade at Rs 165.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.22%

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.22%

Bank of Baroda Spurts 1.57%

Bank of Baroda Spurts 1.57%

IEX records 16.1% growth in electricity traded volume of 35,217 MW in Q2 FY26

IEX records 16.1% growth in electricity traded volume of 35,217 MW in Q2 FY26

Tanfac Industries commissions 2nd phase of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

Tanfac Industries commissions 2nd phase of 5,000 TPA solar grade DHF plant

Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Angel One business performance update for Sep'26 and Q2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon