Julius Baer Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 7.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 114.30 croreNet profit of Julius Baer Capital India Pvt declined 7.52% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 114.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.30101.99 12 OPM %19.3823.44 -PBDT22.1523.91 -7 PBT22.1523.91 -7 NP16.4717.81 -8
