Advik Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 96.75% to Rs 7.41 croreNet profit of Advik Capital declined 80.57% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 96.75% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.41227.79 -97 OPM %67.342.09 -PBDT1.563.19 -51 PBT1.373.05 -55 NP0.482.47 -81
