Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 45.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 28.08 croreNet profit of Trident Texofab rose 45.71% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.0825.71 9 OPM %7.375.95 -PBDT1.781.34 33 PBT1.370.93 47 NP1.020.70 46
