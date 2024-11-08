Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 174.72 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 174.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 188.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.72188.73 -7 OPM %0.026.07 -PBDT-13.35-1.28 -943 PBT-13.81-1.65 -737 NP-13.64-1.40 -874
