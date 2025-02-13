Business Standard

Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 600 crore from Ambuja Cement, ACC

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) said that it has received order from Ambuja Cement and ACC for manufacture and supply of BCFCM rakes wagon and the value of these orders is Rs 600 crore.

Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, said: "We are honored to receive this order from our esteemed partners at Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited.

With this addition, our order book has grown exponentially to approximately INR 7,000 crore, reflecting the trust and confidence the industry places in our expertise.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons and components with manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.51% to Rs 97.34 crore on a 14.96% increase in sales to Rs 1,029.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 322.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

