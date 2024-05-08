Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 168.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.72% to Rs 1115.41 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 174.49% to Rs 331.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.17% to Rs 3643.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2068.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 168.25% to Rs 105.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.72% to Rs 1115.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 711.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.