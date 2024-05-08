Business Standard
Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit rises 168.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 56.72% to Rs 1115.41 crore
Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 168.25% to Rs 105.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.72% to Rs 1115.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 711.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 174.49% to Rs 331.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.17% to Rs 3643.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2068.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1115.41711.70 57 3643.732068.25 76 OPM %13.0712.85 -13.3512.05 - PBDT146.5983.76 75 470.07225.47 108 PBT138.9677.56 79 441.91200.49 120 NP105.1839.21 168 331.56120.79 174
First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

