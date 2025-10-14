Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just Dial standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Just Dial standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 303.07 crore

Net profit of Just Dial declined 22.48% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 303.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 284.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales303.07284.83 6 OPM %28.7328.81 -PBDT158.25193.29 -18 PBT147.01181.56 -19 NP119.44154.07 -22

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

