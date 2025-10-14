SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 101.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.89% to Rs 74.72 croreNet profit of SG Finserve rose 101.13% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 141.89% to Rs 74.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.7230.89 142 OPM %92.2667.34 -PBDT38.6120.80 86 PBT38.4420.68 86 NP28.4014.12 101
