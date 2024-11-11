Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was officially sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India today. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu during a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

Justice Khanna takes over from Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, who concluded his term yesterday. He will serve a six-month tenure as the Chief Justice of India and is expected to retire on May 13, 2025.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Sanjiv Khanna began his legal career after enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced in the District Courts at the Tis Hazari complex in Delhi, before advancing to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. Appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005, he was made a permanent judge in 2006.

 

Elevated to the Supreme Court in January 2019, Justice Khanna has played a pivotal role in several landmark Supreme Court judgments. Notably, he contributed to upholding the abrogation of Article 370, the dismantling of the Electoral Bonds scheme, and affirming the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 400 pts to 79,900, Nifty at 24,250; IT, auto, financials up

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Nykaa Q2 preview: PAT to triple, revenue & margins poised for growth

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

DCX Systems hits 5% upper limit on Rs 460-cr order from Lockheed Martin

CHANGEINUSIMPROTS

What Trump's re-election means for India, debt market and your investments

Ashish Srivastava

CloudFirst Technology&reg; Private Limited Announces the Launch of CloudFirst AI Factory!

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon