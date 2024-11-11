Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INOX India edges higher after bagging contract mini LNG terminal at Bahamas

INOX India edges higher after bagging contract mini LNG terminal at Bahamas

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

INOX India added 1.42% to Rs 1201 after the company announced that it has been awarded a major contract by Island Power Producers (IPP).

This contract includes the turnkey design, engineering, and supply of a Mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal at the Bahamas.

The terminal will feed natural gas to IPPs 60 MW combined cycle power plant being set to provide shore power to Cruise Ships at the Nassau Cruise Port.

The terminal is expected to serve as a model distribution hub for smaller LNG users, supporting power generation and other energy needs across the Bahamas.

With a collective storage capacity of 15000 m3 LNG, this would be the largest installation of shop-built double-walled vacuum insulated LNG storage tanks in the world, the company said in a statement.

 

The contract would include the supply of 10 vacuum insulated storage tanks of 1500m3 capacity and a regasification system. These tanks will be the largest double-walled vacuum insulated tanks ever made by INOXCVA, making it the biggest order ever received by its LNG business division.

More From This Section

MapMyIndia tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 30 cr

MapMyIndia tumbles as Q2 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Utkarsh SFB slumps as Q2 PAT plunges 55% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Utkarsh SFB slumps as Q2 PAT plunges 55% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Samhi Hotels rallies after reporting turnaround Q2 performance

Samhi Hotels rallies after reporting turnaround Q2 performance

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; IT shares advance

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; IT shares advance

Fortis Healthcare rises as Q2 PAT climbs 5% YoY to Rs 193 cr

Fortis Healthcare rises as Q2 PAT climbs 5% YoY to Rs 193 cr

Siddharth Jain, promoter and non-executive director, INOX India, said: We are proud to play a key role at the global level in ushering the growing adoption of LNG in various forms, whether as transport fuel or for power generation, with pathbreaking solutions.

As the largest Mini LNG Terminal ever built by us, and the largest ever installation of double walled vacuum insulated cryogenic tanks, our partnership with Island Power Producers would enable us to collectively build a model application for LNG distribution as well as consumption, for power generation and other energy needs.

INOX India (INOXCVA) is one of the largest manufacturers of cryogenic storage, re-gas and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases and cryo-scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe. The company has an extensive user base, spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 400 pts to 79,900, Nifty at 24,250; IT, auto, financials up

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Nykaa Q2 preview: PAT to triple, revenue & margins poised for growth

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

DCX Systems hits 5% upper limit on Rs 460-cr order from Lockheed Martin

CHANGEINUSIMPROTS

What Trump's re-election means for India, debt market and your investments

Ashish Srivastava

CloudFirst Technology&reg; Private Limited Announces the Launch of CloudFirst AI Factory!

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon