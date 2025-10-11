Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rodney Charles Beach makes strategic investment in MPS Interactive Systems

Rodney Charles Beach makes strategic investment in MPS Interactive Systems

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

MPS Interactive Systems, a material subsidiary of MPS, announced a transformative investment by Rodney Charles Beach, the Founder of the Liberate Group of companies based in Australia. Beach is a widely recognized leader in learning and education technology, with over 30 years of pioneering experience in the industry. He is set to acquire equity shares in MPSi and will take on the role of President, leading the subsidiary through its ambitious global growth strategy.

This strategic investment and leadership appointment closely aligns with MPS Limited's vision to streamline and accelerate its corporate learning initiatives under cohesive, forward-thinking leadership. Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS, shared his optimism: The corporate learning sector is one of our most dynamic growth areas, and Rod's strategic investment in MPSi significantly boosts our momentum. This collaboration brings unified strategic direction, efficient governance, and enhanced competitiveness on a global scale. We are excited to support Rod as he leads MPS Interactive Systems toward unparalleled global success.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Axis Bank receives RBI caution letter over 2009 KYC lapse

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

Quess Corp CFO Sushanth Pai resigns citing personal reasons

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

CAMS board approves 1:5 stock split

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon