Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.35% to Rs 53.13 crore

Net profit of Jyoti declined 35.71% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 53.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.1351.915.236.263.374.822.483.922.523.92

