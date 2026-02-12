Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 66521.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 45.14% to Rs 2049.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3735.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 66521.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58390.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66521.0058390.0012.0112.997659.007276.005439.005337.002049.003735.00

