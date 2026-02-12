Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 66521.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 45.14% to Rs 2049.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3735.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 66521.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58390.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales66521.0058390.00 14 OPM %12.0112.99 -PBDT7659.007276.00 5 PBT5439.005337.00 2 NP2049.003735.00 -45

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

