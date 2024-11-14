Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 36.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 36.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Sales rise 34.64% to Rs 94.42 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 36.02% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.64% to Rs 94.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.4270.13 35 OPM %3.903.45 -PBDT3.412.48 38 PBT3.382.46 37 NP2.531.86 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ipca labs

Ipca Labs Q2 results: PAT rises 58% to Rs 229 cr, revenue at Rs 2,355 cr

SEBI

Sebi flags need for tighter regulations as royalty payments increase

Q2 earnings, Q2

Medanta Hospitals Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to Rs 130 crore

Indian women's hockey team

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: India thrash Thailand by 13-0 to enter S/F

Former US first lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon