Jyoti Structures completes charging of 400 kV Multi-Circuit LILO at PowerGrid substation, Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Jyoti Structures announced the successful completion and charging of the 400 kV Multi-Circuit Line in Line Out (LILO) of Pirana (Torrent Power)- Pirana (PowerGrid) at POWERGRID substation, Ahmedabad.

This strategically important line is a key component of the 4.5 GW Renewable Energy evacuation system for Khavda Phase-II.

The project involved execution of 240 circuit kilo meters (CKM) of High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) line, including three crossings of the Sabarmati River and several critical road crossings in the urban vicinity of Ahmedabad. The team worked through significant challenges such as Right of Way (ROW) constraints, limited shutdown availability, and water-logged locations, adopting innovative construction approaches including porta mats, high-capacity dewatering pumps, and heavy-lift cranes.

 

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

