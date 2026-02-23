Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

IDFC First Bank Ltd recorded volume of 215.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares

Medplus Health Services Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 February 2026.

Medplus Health Services Ltd clocked volume of 51178 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4264 shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.833.35. Volumes stood at 2669 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 9.21 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95797 shares. The stock dropped 7.01% to Rs.956.85. Volumes stood at 34110 shares in the last session.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd registered volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34915 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.1,724.05. Volumes stood at 62803 shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13757 shares. The stock increased 1.18% to Rs.2,971.60. Volumes stood at 678 shares in the last session.

