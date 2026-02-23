Monday, February 23, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Communications and RailTel forge strategic collaboration

Tata Communications and RailTel forge strategic collaboration

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

To jointly advance next-generation digital infrastructure

Tata Communications and RailTel Corporation of India entered into a strategic association to jointly advance next-generation digital infrastructure globally.

Through this association, RailTel's deep national reach will combine with Tata Communications' digital fabric - of global networks, cloud, and omnichannel communication platforms and cybersecurity to address today's growing challenges.

The association aims to modernise network infrastructure, strengthen cyber protection, enhance customer experiences, enable secure and sovereign cloud adoption for sensitive workloads, and leverage advanced AI-enabled platforms that improve visibility, reliability and performance of digital operations.

For RailTel, the association provides an opportunity to enhance its ability to deliver more advanced services across its existing offerings in data centres, managed services, cloud and cybersecurity. For Tata Communications, it is anticipated to facilitate the extension of its digital fabric into critical public and enterprise environments at national scale, supporting some of the country's most important digital services.

 

Ministries, state governments, PSUs and enterprises that rely on RailTel's network can expect faster connectivity, more resilient systems and stronger safeguards for data. Citizen-facing services such as railway Wi-Fi, public broadband, surveillance systems and digital governance platforms will also benefit from proposed improved performance and reliability.

This collaboration marks an important step in the Digital India journey, bringing together RailTel's unparalleled physical footprint and public sector experience with Tata Communications' expertise in building secure, high-performance digital ecosystems.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

