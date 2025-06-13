Friday, June 13, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

