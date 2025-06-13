Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 14.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 149.24 croreNet profit of Electronica Finance rose 14.22% to Rs 20.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 149.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.88% to Rs 47.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 541.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 480.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales149.24133.83 12 541.39480.22 13 OPM %52.4332.77 -47.8550.41 - PBDT31.0127.16 14 77.2098.88 -22 PBT26.6923.92 12 62.3087.71 -29 NP20.8018.21 14 47.3963.94 -26
